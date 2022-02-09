City of Meridian Arrest Report February 8, 2022
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 3:54 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -
|Name
|Birth Year
|Address
|Charge
|BARBARA L LEWIS
|1974
|107 71ST PL APT A69 MERIDIAN, MS
|SIMPLE ASSAULT
MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
TELEPHONE HARASSMENT
|JOE JOHNIGAN JR
|1977
|2503 45TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|SIMPLE ASSAULT THREAT
|BRITTANY S MASSEY
|1991
|3768 OLD 8TH ST RD MERIDIAN, MS
|DUI OTHER
POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF PARAPHERNALIA
|JEREMY S SPANN
|1989
|546 W PONTA HILLS RD APT F MERIDIAN, MS
|DUI OTHER
POSSESSION OF PARAPHERNALIA
|WILLIAM D IVEY
|1979
|3396 HWY 45 QUITMAN, MS
|DUI OTHER
POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|JACOB L YEATES
|1976
|8008 F PINE SPRINGS RD MERIDIAN, MS
|PETIT LARCENY
|TIMOTHY L COLE
|1978
|1361 SANDFLAT RD MERIDIAN, MS
|DUI OTHER
POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA IN A MOTOR VEHICLE
|ROBERT D THOMAS
|1969
|868 COUNTY ROAD 357 MERIDIAN, MS
|POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF PARAPHERNALIA
|KADARRIUS K THORNTON
|1991
|306 OLD HICKORY RD APT 6 NEWTON, MS
|DUI
|TELANDRICK A RENCHER
|1991
|86 EQUGEN PAGE RD PORTERVILLE, MS
|DUI OTHER
|MICHAEL A BURNS
|1982
|4201 37TH ST MERIDIAN, MS
|PUBLIC DRUNK
POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF PARAPHERNALIA
|HAROLD HINTON
|1959
|3103 25TH ST MERIDIAN, MS
|DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
|PRETORIA S HOLT
|1979
|1825 9TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|DUI
|TYRONE D RUSH
|1972
|10364 JACKSON MILITARY RD DALEVILLE, MS
|DUI
Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.
|Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from February 4, 2022 at 6:00 AM to February 8, 2022, at 6:00 AM.
|Robbery
There were no robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
At 12:32 PM on February 5, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 1900 block of 5th Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.
At 1:05 PM on February 5, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 2000 block of Old Marion Road. Entry was gained through a door.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
At 6:40 PM on February 4, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 2000 block of Highway 39 North. The vehicle has been recovered.
At 4:47 PM on February 5, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 5000 block of 37th Street. The case is currently under investigation.
At 7:37 PM on February 6, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 2100 block of 12th Avenue. The case is currently under investigation.
Auto Burglary
At 12:18 AM on February 5, 2022, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 3900 block of Poplar Springs Drive. Entry was gained through a door.
At 5:55 PM on February 6, 2022, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 5200 block of Ash Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.
Residential Burglary
There were no residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 4 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.