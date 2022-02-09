Advertisement

City of Meridian Arrest Report February 8, 2022

Daily Docket 5
Daily Docket 5(wtok)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 3:54 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

NameBirth YearAddressCharge
BARBARA L LEWIS1974107 71ST PL APT A69 MERIDIAN, MSSIMPLE ASSAULT
MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
TELEPHONE HARASSMENT
JOE JOHNIGAN JR19772503 45TH AVE MERIDIAN, MSSIMPLE ASSAULT THREAT
BRITTANY S MASSEY19913768 OLD 8TH ST RD MERIDIAN, MSDUI OTHER
POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF PARAPHERNALIA
JEREMY S SPANN1989546 W PONTA HILLS RD APT F MERIDIAN, MSDUI OTHER
POSSESSION OF PARAPHERNALIA
WILLIAM D IVEY19793396 HWY 45 QUITMAN, MSDUI OTHER
POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
JACOB L YEATES19768008 F PINE SPRINGS RD MERIDIAN, MSPETIT LARCENY
TIMOTHY L COLE19781361 SANDFLAT RD MERIDIAN, MSDUI OTHER
POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA IN A MOTOR VEHICLE
ROBERT D THOMAS1969868 COUNTY ROAD 357 MERIDIAN, MSPOSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF PARAPHERNALIA
KADARRIUS K THORNTON1991306 OLD HICKORY RD APT 6 NEWTON, MSDUI
TELANDRICK A RENCHER199186 EQUGEN PAGE RD PORTERVILLE, MSDUI OTHER
MICHAEL A BURNS19824201 37TH ST MERIDIAN, MSPUBLIC DRUNK
POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF PARAPHERNALIA
HAROLD HINTON19593103 25TH ST MERIDIAN, MSDOMESTIC VIOLENCE
PRETORIA S HOLT19791825 9TH AVE MERIDIAN, MSDUI
TYRONE D RUSH197210364 JACKSON MILITARY RD DALEVILLE, MSDUI

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from February 4, 2022 at 6:00 AM to February 8, 2022, at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were no robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
At 12:32 PM on February 5, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 1900 block of 5th Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.
At 1:05 PM on February 5, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 2000 block of Old Marion Road. Entry was gained through a door.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
At 6:40 PM on February 4, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 2000 block of Highway 39 North. The vehicle has been recovered.
At 4:47 PM on February 5, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 5000 block of 37th Street. The case is currently under investigation.
At 7:37 PM on February 6, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 2100 block of 12th Avenue. The case is currently under investigation.
Auto Burglary
At 12:18 AM on February 5, 2022, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 3900 block of Poplar Springs Drive. Entry was gained through a door.
At 5:55 PM on February 6, 2022, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 5200 block of Ash Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.
Residential Burglary
There were no residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 4 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.

Most Read

The body of Carrie Bell Vaughn, 75, was found Tuesday morning after going missing last Wednesday.
Missing woman found dead in Clarke County
Police arrested 53-year-old Yolanda Denise Coale on an aggravated child abuse charge after her...
9-year-old accused of beating little brother with broomstick
Candace Lynn Barton
Woman attempts to escape from Neshoba County Detention Center
The Lauderdale County school district confirmed on Tuesday that Bubba Brannan is the new head...
Bubba Brannan announced as Clarkdale’s new head football coach
Angelica Quintana
Authorities: Demopolis woman arrested for murder after running over her boyfriend on interstate

Latest News

Daily Docket 4
City of Meridian Arrest Report February 9, 2022
Daily Docket
Lauderdale County Arrest Report February 9, 2022
Bryce Gilbert
Former Laurel officer found guilty of beating Black man in 2018
Jeffrey Jones is charged with aggravated assault, drive-by shooting and shooting into a vehicle.
Man charged with felonies in ‘road rage’