City of Meridian Arrest Report February 8, 2022

Robbery

There were no robberies reported.

Commercial Burglary

At 12:32 PM on February 5, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 1900 block of 5th Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.

At 1:05 PM on February 5, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 2000 block of Old Marion Road. Entry was gained through a door.

Church Burglary

There were no church burglaries reported.

Stolen Vehicles

At 6:40 PM on February 4, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 2000 block of Highway 39 North. The vehicle has been recovered.

At 4:47 PM on February 5, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 5000 block of 37th Street. The case is currently under investigation.

At 7:37 PM on February 6, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 2100 block of 12th Avenue. The case is currently under investigation.

Auto Burglary

At 12:18 AM on February 5, 2022, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 3900 block of Poplar Springs Drive. Entry was gained through a door.

At 5:55 PM on February 6, 2022, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 5200 block of Ash Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.

Residential Burglary

There were no residential burglaries reported.

Shootings

Meridian Police responded to 4 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.