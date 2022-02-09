Advertisement

City of Meridian Arrest Report February 9, 2022

Daily Docket 4(wtok)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 4:13 PM CST
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

NameBirth YearAddressCharge
DENNIS R PALMER19661803 12TH AVE MERIDIAN, MSSIMPLE ASSAULT
PETIT LARCENY
LIEUTENANT MOSLEY19601418 45TH AVE MERIDIAN, MSTRESPASSING
TRESPASS LESS THAN LARCENY
DEMORIAN D WOODARD19794110 9TH ST APT 1101 MERIDIAN, MSPOSSESSION OF MARIJUANA IN A MOTOR VEHICLE
JEREMY T LEWIS19902617 ST CHARLES ST MERIDIAN, MSDUI
DONTEA BASS19912428 OLD MARION RD APT D31 MERIDIAN, MSPETIT LARCENY

Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from February 8, 2022 at 6:00 AM to February 9, 2022, at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were no robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were no commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
At 9:29 AM on February 8, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 2800 block of Highway 19 North. The case is currently under investigation.
At 6:57 PM on February 8, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 1400 block of Roebuck Drive. The case is currently under investigation.
Auto Burglary
At 8:25 AM on February 8, 2022, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 900 block of 64th Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.
At 2:45 PM on February 8, 2022, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 1000 block of Highway 39 North. Entry was gained through a door.
At 5:04 PM on February 8, 2022, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 6100 block of Oakland Heights Street. Entry was gained through a door.
Residential Burglary
At 9:30 PM on February 8, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 100 block of 34th Avenue. Entry was gained through a window.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 1 shots fired call and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the call.

