City of Meridian Arrest Report February 9, 2022
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 4:13 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -
|Name
|Birth Year
|Address
|Charge
|DENNIS R PALMER
|1966
|1803 12TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|SIMPLE ASSAULT
PETIT LARCENY
|LIEUTENANT MOSLEY
|1960
|1418 45TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|TRESPASSING
TRESPASS LESS THAN LARCENY
|DEMORIAN D WOODARD
|1979
|4110 9TH ST APT 1101 MERIDIAN, MS
|POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA IN A MOTOR VEHICLE
|JEREMY T LEWIS
|1990
|2617 ST CHARLES ST MERIDIAN, MS
|DUI
|DONTEA BASS
|1991
|2428 OLD MARION RD APT D31 MERIDIAN, MS
|PETIT LARCENY
Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.
|Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from February 8, 2022 at 6:00 AM to February 9, 2022, at 6:00 AM.
|Robbery
There were no robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were no commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
At 9:29 AM on February 8, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 2800 block of Highway 19 North. The case is currently under investigation.
At 6:57 PM on February 8, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 1400 block of Roebuck Drive. The case is currently under investigation.
Auto Burglary
At 8:25 AM on February 8, 2022, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 900 block of 64th Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.
At 2:45 PM on February 8, 2022, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 1000 block of Highway 39 North. Entry was gained through a door.
At 5:04 PM on February 8, 2022, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 6100 block of Oakland Heights Street. Entry was gained through a door.
Residential Burglary
At 9:30 PM on February 8, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 100 block of 34th Avenue. Entry was gained through a window.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 1 shots fired call and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the call.