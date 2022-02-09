City of Meridian Arrest Report February 9, 2022

Robbery

There were no robberies reported.

Commercial Burglary

There were no commercial burglaries reported.

Church Burglary

There were no church burglaries reported.

Stolen Vehicles

At 9:29 AM on February 8, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 2800 block of Highway 19 North. The case is currently under investigation.

At 6:57 PM on February 8, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 1400 block of Roebuck Drive. The case is currently under investigation.

Auto Burglary

At 8:25 AM on February 8, 2022, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 900 block of 64th Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.

At 2:45 PM on February 8, 2022, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 1000 block of Highway 39 North. Entry was gained through a door.

At 5:04 PM on February 8, 2022, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 6100 block of Oakland Heights Street. Entry was gained through a door.

Residential Burglary

At 9:30 PM on February 8, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 100 block of 34th Avenue. Entry was gained through a window.

Shootings

Meridian Police responded to 1 shots fired call and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the call.