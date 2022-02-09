Clarke County woman and her daughter lose home in fire

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A Clarke County woman and her nine-year-old child lost their home and everything they own in a fire.

The fire happened earlier this week at a mobile home on County Road 274 just South of Quitman.

The woman and her daughter were in the home when the fire started. Fortunately, they got out and are physically okay.

Clarke County Emergency Management Deputy Director Latoshia Evans says they have reached out to the Red Cross to help them.

The agency often provides immediate funding and help to fire victims.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.