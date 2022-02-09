Advertisement

Clarke County woman and her daughter lose home in fire

Currently being helped by the Red Cross
Fire Wreckage
Fire Wreckage(WTOK)
By Elizabeth Jackson
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 5:25 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A Clarke County woman and her nine-year-old child lost their home and everything they own in a fire.

The fire happened earlier this week at a mobile home on County Road 274 just South of Quitman.

The woman and her daughter were in the home when the fire started. Fortunately, they got out and are physically okay.

Clarke County Emergency Management Deputy Director Latoshia Evans says they have reached out to the Red Cross to help them.

The agency often provides immediate funding and help to fire victims.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The body of Carrie Bell Vaughn, 75, was found Tuesday morning after going missing last Wednesday.
Missing woman found dead in Clarke County
Police arrested 53-year-old Yolanda Denise Coale on an aggravated child abuse charge after her...
9-year-old accused of beating little brother with broomstick
Candace Lynn Barton
Woman attempts to escape from Neshoba County Detention Center
The Lauderdale County school district confirmed on Tuesday that Bubba Brannan is the new head...
Bubba Brannan announced as Clarkdale’s new head football coach
Angelica Quintana
Authorities: Demopolis woman arrested for murder after running over her boyfriend on interstate

Latest News

The two men arrested.
Two drug arrests made in Meridian
Expert warns of harmful side effects from unapproved products
Consumer Crackdown: Feds issue hundreds of “cease and desist” letters over unproven COVID treatment claims
steve robertson signs book
Steve Robertson signs new MSU book for Bulldog fans
Expert warns of harmful side effects from unapproved products
Consumer Crackdown: Feds Issue Hundreds of “Cease and Desist” Letters Over Unproven COVID Treatment