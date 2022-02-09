Dad vs. son: Coach Prime and his son flex in Super Bowl ad

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Coach Prime and his son, Shedeur Sanders are flexing their strength in the newest Super Bowl ad.

From wood chopping to leaf raking to SUV lifting, the duo competes in a series of over-the-top feats to answer “who is the stronger Sanders?”

In the end, Sanders’ family matriarch, Mamma Connie, shows her ultimate flex and proves who is the strongest in the household.

The family is promoting Oikos yogurt.

