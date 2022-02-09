Advertisement

Enterprise girls win on the road; Clarkdale boys take care of business at home

By Shahji Adam
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 9:09 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Clarkdale playoff tournament started off with a bang as we get closer to the finale of the high school basketball season.

Enterprise boys basketball had an early tip-off at Clarkdale and they beat the Forest Bearcats 54-52. The Bulldogs advance and will face Morton in the next round. Morton hold the number one seed in the boys bracket.

The Lady Bulldogs took on Clarkdale in the only girls basketball game in the tournament on Thursday. Enterprise got the win 66-33 and they move on to play Union on Thursday. Tip-off for that game will be at 7:00 pm.

Union and Clarkdale boys had the late game. Clarkdale quickly got out to a 7-1 lead as they were knocking down shots and getting to the free throw line. Eventually, the Yellow Jackets would find their footing in the second quarter and clamp down on defense to keep the score close going into the second half.

Clarkdale would take over in the second half and win 55-33. The Bulldogs will face Southeast Lauderdale on Thursday and are guaranteed to make the playoffs for the first time in over eight years.

