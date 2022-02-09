Advertisement

Former Auburn star offensive tackle arrested following traffic stop, narcotics investigation

Traffic stop leads to narcotics investigation, arrest of Gregory Keith Robinson
Traffic stop leads to narcotics investigation, arrest of Gregory Keith Robinson
By WBRC Staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 2:14 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
THIBODAUX, Louisiana (WBRC) - Former Auburn offensive tackle, Gregory Keith Robinson, faces multiple charges following a traffic stop and narcotics investigation in Thibodaux, Louisiana, according to Chief of Police Bryan Zeringue.

Officers said the traffic stop led to multiple narcotics search warrants.

Gregory Keith Robinson, 29, of New Orleans, is charged with Possession with Intent to Distribute Cocaine (Felony) (2-Counts), Possession with Intent to Distribute Crack Cocaine (Felony), Possession with Intent to Distribute Hydrocodone (Felony), Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana (Felony) (2-Counts), Possession with Intent to Distribute Xanax (Alprazolam) (Felony), Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine (Felony).

Thibodaux Police K-9 Officers conducted a traffic stop in the 100 block of E. Bayou Road on Monday, February 7th, 2022 at 12:00 a.m.

During the stop, a Police K-9 alerted to the odor of narcotics inside the vehicle, which led officers to search the interior. Officers said during the search they found suspected cocaine, suspected crack cocaine, suspected oxycodone, suspected hydrocodone, suspected xanax and suspected marijuana.

Evidence later led the Thibodaux Police Department Narcotics Division and members of the Department’s Immediate Response Team (I.R.T.) to conduct search warrants at multiple properties owned/occupied by Robinson inside the City Limits of Thibodaux.

Investigators said during the search of the properties they found suspected methamphetamine, additional suspected cocaine and marijuana, as well as packaging equipment and multiple assets.

Total Estimated Wholesale Value of Seized Narcotics – Approximately $120,810.00

Total Amount of Narcotics/Paraphernalia Seized:

  • Approximately 3.16 lbs of Suspected Crystal Methamphetamine
  • Approximately 2.22 lbs of Suspected Cocaine (1 Kilo)
  • Approximately 38.89 lbs of Suspected Marijuana
  • Approximately 4 Grams of Crack Cocaine
  • Approximately 227 Doses of Suspected Hydrocodone
  • Approximately 48 Doses of Suspected Oxycodone
  • Approximately 18 Doses of Alprazolam
  • A large assortment of drug trafficking and packaging equipment/paraphernalia
  • Firearm Magazines and Ammunition
  • A Small Amount of U.S. Currency
Robinson was booked into the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex, where he remains on a $315,000.00 bond.

Chief Zeringue would like to thank the Louisiana State Police Criminal Investigations Houma Division for their assistance with the investigation.

Robinson was jailed in 2020 on a marijuana charge.

Greg Robinson, who was in the NFL, was drafted by the St. Louis Rams, and last played for the Cleveland Browns.

