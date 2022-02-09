Advertisement

Governor’s Job Fair takes place Thursday

Gov. Job Fair
Gov. Job Fair(WTOK)
By Harrison Nix
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 10:53 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

If you’re looking for a job or just wanting a career change, then you’ve got a great chance tomorrow.

The Governor’s Job Fair will be in Meridian tomorrow. The job fair will be hosted in the old Office Max from 9am to 1pm. If you want to attend, then you need to pre-register at jobfairs.ms.gov. Community Development Director Craig Hitt told says this a great opportunity to boost the local economy.

“We’re seeing everywhere that people are looking for employees, so we hope that this will give both parties an opportunity to get together and fill some needs as far as the businesses have in filling slots that they have open. And that those individuals that are looking for work have an opportunity to talk with these businesses and see what works for them.”

On-site interviews will be conducted, and you are asked to bring copies of your resume.

