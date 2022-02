MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian police arrested Jeffrey Jones on five counts of aggravated assault, drive-by shooting and shooting into a vehicle.

The MPD said the charges are connected to a ‘road rage incident’ that happened Dec. 28, 2021, on Interstate 20/59 near Exit 151.

No bond was immediately set after Jones was charged Tuesday.

