Medication available for out patient COVID-19 Therapy

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The battle against COVID-19 still isn’t over.

Scientist and doctors have been working on more ways to treat COVID-19 at home.

These treatments are used for those that have symptoms but are not so severe they must be in a hospital.

Monoclonal antibodies are still an option of COVID treatment but qualifications for it have become strict.

There is also the option of antiviral drugs and there are some treatments currently in the developmental stages and are more difficult to get access to.

“The antivirals, they work to suppress the replication of the virus in your body so it’s similar to how we would treat the flu with Tamiflu. It’s to help suppress how much virus is in the body, the viral load, so therefore lessening the progression of the illness.” Says Tanyaneka Wilson, Nurse Practitioner.

It is always advised that those fighting COVID stay hydrated and make sure they isolate to prevent the spread of infection to others.

