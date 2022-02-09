Advertisement

Mississippi fire chief dies hours after legal win allowing use of Ivermectin to treat COVID

(KWCH)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 3:40 PM CST|Updated: 19 hours ago
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) — A procession of emergency responders escorted the body of a local fire chief Tuesday night to a funeral home in Columbus after his battle with COVID-19 and a court hearing over his treatment for the virus.

Wayne Doyle died Tuesday afternoon at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. He served as a volunteer firefighter for 40 years and was the chief of the Lowndes County District 3 Volunteer Fire Department at his passing.

Earlier in the day, his family got a judge to allow him to be moved out of the hospital so he could be given Ivermectin, but Doyle died before that could happen.

The drug has been at the center of attention during the pandemic. Some used it for COVID-19 treatment, even buying it at farm supply stores.

While the federal government approved it to treat parasites in humans and animals, it is not approved to treat the virus.

