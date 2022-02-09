Funeral services for Mr. Henry Kyle Thompson will begin at 11:00 AM Saturday February 12, 2022 at Robert Barham Family Home chapel with the Reverend Dale Moore officiating. Interment will follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Mr. Thompson, 92, of Lauderdale, passed away Tuesday, February 8, 2022 at his home.

Henry was a Veteran of the US Army and had a deep love for his country. He was a faithful and dedicated member of Lauderdale United Methodist Church, where he served on numerous committees through the years. He worked W. S. Dickey Company for many years prior to purchasing the company and founding Thompson Testing Service, which he operated for over eight years. After his retirement he loved to spend time outdoors hunting and spending time with his wife and family. He was devoted to his family and enjoyed their company at any opportunity. Henry was also a 32rd Degree Scottish Rite, Master Mason, a member of the E J Knox # 130 Lodge in Russell, as well as a Hamasa Shriner.

Mr. Thompson is survived by his loving wife of over 70 years, Doris June Thompson; daughters-in-law, Rhonda Thompson and Jan Thompson; grandchildren Travis Thompson (Emily), Brent Thompson (Lacey), Ashley Wheeles (Paul), Krista Williams (Bart). Great-grandchildren, Jacob Thompson, Olivia Thompson, Natalie Thompson, Jeremy Thompson, Charlie Williams, Bryson Wheeles, and Allie Kate Williams, as well as a host of nieces, nephews, and extended family members, and his special friend, Jim Wilson.

Mr. Henry is preceded in death by his Will Thompson and Effie Thompson Whitman; his children, Patricia Ann Thompson, Paul Thompson, and Chuck Thompson. Siblings, Mildred Cobb, Blanch Wilson, Merle Carlisle, and Willie Frank Thompson.

The Thompson family would like to express special thanks to the employees of Deaconess Home Health, Home Instead, especially Susan Allison, Mary Gist and Megan McBryde, for their exceptional and loving care.

The Thompson family suggest memorials be made as donations to The Hamasa Shriners’ Transportation Fund C/o the Hamasa Temple-5516 Dale Dr. Marion, MS 39342, or to the Lauderdale United Methodist Church in lieu of flowers.

Online condolences may be expressed at robertbarhamffh.com.

The Thompson family will receive guests from 10:00 AM until 10:45 AM prior to funeral rites.

Robert Barham Family Funeral Home 6300 Hwy 39 North Meridian, MS 39305 PH:601-693-8482 Fax:601-693-8721