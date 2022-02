Natural gas line ruptures on Briarwood Road

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Briarwood Rd. is closed from Lizelia Rd. to NE Lauderdale Lane.

A natural gas line has ruptured at the 700 block of Briarwood Rd. There are NO immediate dangers in the area. The road will remain closed until repairs are made.

Lauderdale Emergency Management, Meridian Fire Department, Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department, and Atmos are on scene.

Drivers are asked to stay clear of this area and find an alternate route of travel.

