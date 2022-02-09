Poplar Springs neighborhood meeting to focus on crime

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - People who live on Poplar Springs Drive or own property there are invited to talk about public safety concerns at a neighborhood meeting Thursday, Feb. 10, at 12 noon, in the cafeteria at Ross Collins Vo-Tech Center at Meridian High School.

Representatives of the Meridian Police Department, Meridian Public Schools, the city of Meridian and Ward 5 Councilwoman Ty Bell Lindsey will be there. The meeting is organized by Concerned Citizens of the Poplar Springs Neighborhood.

The topics will include abandoned houses, truancy, escalating violence and communication.

Bring your own lunch. Beverages will be provided by Meridian Coca-Cola. Parking and access is available on 23rd Avenue. For more information, text 601-508-8011. Masks are required inside school buildings.

