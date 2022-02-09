Advertisement

Slow warming will bring afternoons closer to 70 degrees

Steady warming this week will bring unseasonable warmth to us this week.
By Stephen Bowers
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 9:55 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The chill is easing, and our slow warming will speed up and send us toward 70 degrees by the end of this week.

Tonight will be clear and chilly. We’ll cool to the mid-30s by midnight. The low temperature by morning will be near 32 degrees. Wednesday will be sunny and warmer. We’ll warm to near 60 by noon. The high temperature in the afternoon will be near 66 degrees.

The next change in our weather happens this weekend. A cold front will bring a band of rain and snow on approach into our area Saturday evening. The rain and snow will dry out before reaching us. What we get is clouds. We’ve held the chance for precipitation at just 20%, which means if we had this same weather setup ten times, we would get precipitation two out of those ten times. Can it change? Sure, but drastic changes don’t seem likely.

This cold front may not bring rain or snow, but it will stop the warming and knock the temperatures back down. Highs on Sunday and Monday will be in the 40s and 50s. Lows will be in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Slow warming will resume on Tuesday.

