Steve Robertson signs new MSU book for Bulldog fans

steve robertson signs book
steve robertson signs book(WTOK)
By Lindsey Hall
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 4:07 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Mississippi State fans got a treat Wednesday as author Steve Robertson was in Meridian signing his new book at the Bulldog Shop.

Robertson, a mainstay on the Mississippi best seller’s list for the past few years, has just released his third book dealing with MSU athletics.

This one is titled “Dawg Pile – A Celebration of Mississippi State’s 2021 National Championship Baseball Season.”

”It’s a labor of love,” said Robertson. “I’ve been a Mississippi State baseball fan my entire life. When I was a kid. Will Clark, Rafael Palmeiro, Gator Theison and all those guys were my heroes. We thought then if we didn’t do it then, we may never do it. But we finally did it and it’s been the joy of my life to write this book and be able to share this with the Mississippi State family. We talk about crowning moments in life. For me this is one of them. To be able to write this book and chronicle this for generations to come.”

The book is available at the MSU Shop in Meridian and also at Dawgpilethebook.com.

