Two drug arrests made in Meridian

The two men arrested.
By Ethan Bird
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 4:37 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Illegal drugs and two people who distribute them are off the streets according to Lauderdale County Chief Deputy Ward Calhoun.

Donavon Boyd was arrested Tuesday afternoon and has been charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, with a $10,000 bond.

These confiscated drugs lead to Boyd's possession of marijuana with intent to distribute charge.
Jimmy Smith was arrested Wednesday morning possessing 12 ounces of methamphetamine, along with violating his parole he has been charged with felon in possession of a firearm and trafficking in a controlled substance. He was denied bail.

12 ounces of meth and a firearm.
“It’s an ongoing battle in our community, we all know and see the devastation that these illegal narcotics do in our communities,” Chief Deputy Calhoun said. “They fuel other crime and it is an ongoing fight and we do that with the assistance of the community.”

Boyd has not posted bail.

