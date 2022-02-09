U.S. Forest Service continues prescribed burn in Wayne Co.
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 10:02 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
WAYNE COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The United States Forest Service is asking drivers to use caution again while traveling in the Chickasawhay Ranger District.
The service will be conducting a 3,587 acre prescribed burn in Wayne County approximately 3 miles northeast of Smithtown.
On Tuesday, the service will be conducting a 2,206-acre prescribed burn located about 6 miles northeast of Piave and approximately 3 miles east of Smithtown.
Smoke will be visible from Forest Service Road 207 and Smithtown Chicora Road.
The public should use caution in this area today.
