UWA travels to Shorter for GSC play

By Shahji Adam
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 4:47 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LIVINGSTON, Ala. (WTOK) - West Alabama men’s basketball will take on Shorter in another Gulf South Conference game.

This is the second meeting between these two teams this season as the last game resulted in a 80-65 win for the Tigers. UWA enters this game at 18-4 for the season and 11-3 in GSC play. Shorter has been struggling at 4-14 overall and 1-112 in GSC. West Alabama is currently in second place in the conference behind Union.

Leading the way for the Tigers in this season has been Kortrijk Miles. Miles has been averaging nearly 20 points a game to go with 8.4 rebounds per game. Shardarrion Allen won GSC Player of the Week last week due to him averaging 19 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 2.5 steals.

The Tigers are 8-4 all-time against the Hawks and this will be the 13th matchup between the teams.

Tip-off is at 6:30 at the Winthrop-King Centre.

