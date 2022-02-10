Advertisement

City of Meridian Arrest Report February 10, 2022

Daily Docket
Daily Docket(wtok)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 3:29 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

NameBirth YearAddressCharge
NICHOLAS A GALLAGHER20015309 MINI FARM RD MERIDIAN, MSSHOPLIFTING - DOLLAR GENERAL
JERRY J THEDFORD JR20002015 MOSBY RD APT E4 MERIDIAN, MSDISORDERLY CONDUCT
MARKUS L WILSON JR1986513 WATER ALLY MERIDIAN, MSOBSTRUCTING PUBLIC STREETS
TAMARCUS COLE19954301 QUAIL DR SE LACEY, WADISORDERLY CONDUCT
LEE C GRANT19721823 MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DR MERIDIAN, MSDOMESTIC VIOLENCE
Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from February 9, 2022 at 6:00 AM to February 10, 2022, at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were no robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were no commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were no stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
There were no auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
At 12:52 AM on February 10, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 3700 block of 19th Court. Entry was gained through a door.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 7 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
At 5:34 PM on February 9, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 3900 block of Davis Street. One residence was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.

Most Read

The two men arrested.
Two drug arrests made in Meridian
The body of Carrie Bell Vaughn, 75, was found Tuesday morning after going missing last Wednesday.
Missing woman found dead in Clarke County
Angelica Quintana
Authorities: Demopolis woman arrested for murder after running over her boyfriend on interstate
Jeffrey Jones is charged with aggravated assault, drive-by shooting and shooting into a vehicle.
Man charged with felonies in ‘road rage’
BRIARWOOD ROAD GAS LEAK
Natural gas line repaired, Briarwood Road back open

Latest News

Daily Docket
Lauderdale County Arrest Report February 10, 2022
Christian Hardy is charged with felony fleeing.
Police make arrest in afternoon car chase that led to crash
The two men arrested.
Two drug arrests made in Meridian
Daily Docket 4
City of Meridian Arrest Report February 9, 2022