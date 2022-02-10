City of Meridian Arrest Report February 10, 2022
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 3:29 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -
|Name
|Birth Year
|Address
|Charge
|NICHOLAS A GALLAGHER
|2001
|5309 MINI FARM RD MERIDIAN, MS
|SHOPLIFTING - DOLLAR GENERAL
|JERRY J THEDFORD JR
|2000
|2015 MOSBY RD APT E4 MERIDIAN, MS
|DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|MARKUS L WILSON JR
|1986
|513 WATER ALLY MERIDIAN, MS
|OBSTRUCTING PUBLIC STREETS
|TAMARCUS COLE
|1995
|4301 QUAIL DR SE LACEY, WA
|DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|LEE C GRANT
|1972
|1823 MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DR MERIDIAN, MS
|DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
|Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from February 9, 2022 at 6:00 AM to February 10, 2022, at 6:00 AM.
|Robbery
There were no robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were no commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were no stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
There were no auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
At 12:52 AM on February 10, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 3700 block of 19th Court. Entry was gained through a door.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 7 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
At 5:34 PM on February 9, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 3900 block of Davis Street. One residence was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.