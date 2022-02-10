City of Meridian Arrest Report February 10, 2022

Robbery

There were no robberies reported.

Commercial Burglary

There were no commercial burglaries reported.

Church Burglary

There were no church burglaries reported.

Stolen Vehicles

There were no stolen vehicles reported.

Auto Burglary

There were no auto burglaries reported.

Residential Burglary

At 12:52 AM on February 10, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 3700 block of 19th Court. Entry was gained through a door.

Shootings

Meridian Police responded to 7 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.

At 5:34 PM on February 9, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 3900 block of Davis Street. One residence was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.