Council discusses pay raises at work session

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - At Wednesday afternoon’s Meridian city council work session members focused on pay raises.

The council plans on voting on raises for all full-time city employees at its next meeting. However, there are questions about department head salaries.

They brought up the fact that some city employees would make more than their department head. The council agreed to address that situation separately.

The increases in pay will cost $1.2 million. It’s possible the raises could end up costing tax payers more money in the future.

“We could be looking at the possibility of a three mill increase to fund these in the future,” Chief Administrative Officer Tim Miller said. “We won’t know that until probably September, but we wanted to make the council aware that that was a possibility. Going into this, everyone needs to understand the ramifications of what they do.”

The raises will put several employees above their respective paybands. The council will have to review paybands and make more adjustments at a future meeting.

Council members also discussed the old police department. The city attorney put together some possible stipulations that would provide developers some guidance. It would include the possibility of a three year reverter clause.

Council hopes to get the ball rolling quickly when it comes to finding a buyer. In coming weeks, they plan to advertise for proposals. This would give 30 days for developers to turn in a written proposal to the city. There would then be another date for council to ask questions and possibly make a decision.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.