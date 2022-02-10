COVID-19 in Mississippi: 1,661 new cases, 53 new deaths

JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 1,661 new cases, 53 new deaths and 224 outbreaks at long-term care facilities in the state Thursday.

The MSDH states 11,508 people have died from COVID-19 in Mississippi since the pandemic started.

Click here to find county-by-county case numbers, deaths and LTC facility outbreaks. Vaccinations are available at multiple locations around the state. Find a provider near you.

Find county-by-county vaccination totals here.

