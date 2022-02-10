Crimenet 02_04_22
Published: Feb. 9, 2022
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department needs your help to locate Chance Matthews Rigby.
Rigby is a 47-year-old White male who stands approximately 6′ 3″ in height, weighing 190 pounds.
He is wanted on a bench warrant out of the circuit court of Lauderdale County, where he was originally convicted for the crime of possession of a controlled substance.
If you know where Rigby can be found, please call Crimestoppers at 855-485-8477.
