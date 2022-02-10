Advertisement

Crimenet 02_07_22

By WTOK Staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 6:16 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department wants to find Thelma Louise Sumrall.

Sumrall is a 55-year-old Black female who stands approximately 5′ 5″ in height, weighing 160 pounds.

She is wanted on a warrant out of the circuit court of Lauderdale County, where she has been charged with felony DUI.

If you know where she can be found, call Crime Stoppers at 855-485-8477.

