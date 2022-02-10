Funeral Services for David Warren Snow, 66, of Jachin will be held Saturday, February 12, 2022 at 1:00 P.M. at the chapel of Bumpers Funeral Home with Rev. Allen Thompson officiating. Burial will follow at the Christopher Chapel Cemetery in Jachin. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service.

Mr. Snow passed away on Tuesday, February 8, 2022 at the Choctaw Health and Rehab. He was born on July 31, 1955 to Francis Marion and Sarah E. Huff Snow in Mobile. He was a retired Mechanical Engineer from James River Paper Mill. Mr. David was a graduate of Auburn University of which he had a degree in Mechanical Engineering. He enjoyed fishing, farming, cooking, and making jewelry. He loved spending time with family especially his grandchildren.

He is survived by his wife, Carol Allen Snow of Jachin; son, Stephen Snow and wife Marlee of Ringgold, Ga; daughter, Melissa Snow Bryan and husband Daniel of Mobile; granddaughter, Madeline Snow of Ringgold, Ga; grandson, Grayson Snow of Ringgold, Ga; brother, Jimmy Snow and wife Sandy of Mobile; sister, Beth Hopper and husband Jimmy of Mobile; sister, Nancy Arnett and husband David of Moblie; and numerous other family and friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Francis Marion and Sarah E. Huff Snow.

Pallbearers include Donald Allen, Mike Hopper, Jakob Hopper, Brad Snow, Tyler Stewart, and Allen Thompson.

Arrangements by Bumpers Funeral Home of Butler.