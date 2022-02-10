Advertisement

Ivey to visit storm-damaged Hale County

Hale County residents continue to clean-up following last week's tornado.
By WTOK Staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 4:25 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
HALE COUNTY, Ala. (WTOK) - Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey plans to visit Hale County Friday.

She’ll travel to Sawyerville to see the devastation left behind by last week’s tornadoes and to survey the ongoing cleanup efforts.

Alabama Emergency Management Agency Director Brian Hastings and state Sen. Bobby Singleton, among others, will join Ivey for a walking tour of the damage on Mason Bend Road.

