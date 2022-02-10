Job seekers flock to Meridian for job fair

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Hundreds of people from Meridian and surrounding areas came to the Queen City Thursday in search of a job.

The Governor’s Job Fair gave people looking for a job a convenient way to look for and apply for jobs. Applicants could apply in-person from dozens of different businesses in multiple different industries. We spoke with one job seeker that said she is thankful for how easy it makes looking for work.

“I’m excited to be here because I know how difficult the job search can be, especially if you’re online and you have to do all the applications. Here, you have all the places in one spot, and you can see what you’re interested in,” said job seeker Mia Clark.

The next job fair will be held in Louisville on March 3rd.

