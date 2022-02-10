Advertisement

Lauderdale County Arrest Report February 10, 2022

Daily Docket
Daily Docket(wtok)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 2:27 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The two men arrested.
Two drug arrests made in Meridian
Angelica Quintana
Authorities: Demopolis woman arrested for murder after running over her boyfriend on interstate
The body of Carrie Bell Vaughn, 75, was found Tuesday morning after going missing last Wednesday.
Missing woman found dead in Clarke County
Jeffrey Jones is charged with aggravated assault, drive-by shooting and shooting into a vehicle.
Man charged with felonies in ‘road rage’
BRIARWOOD ROAD GAS LEAK
Natural gas line repaired, Briarwood Road back open

Latest News

Christian Hardy is charged with felony fleeing.
Police make arrest in afternoon car chase that led to crash
The two men arrested.
Two drug arrests made in Meridian
Daily Docket 4
City of Meridian Arrest Report February 9, 2022
Daily Docket 5
City of Meridian Arrest Report February 8, 2022