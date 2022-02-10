‘Lunch and learn’ focuses on heart health

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Community Health Improvement Network invites the Meridian community to a free ‘lunch and learn’ about ways to maintain a healthy heart. It will be Monday, Feb. 14 at 12 noon at Velma Young Community Center, 2400 16th Avenue.

Medical professionals will present information and answer questions. Free health screenings will be available on-site.

“The most valued part of the luncheons has been the discussions between community residents and medical professionals. Open dialogue concerning community health along with health screening opportunities can help catch or even prevent more serious illnesses.”

An RSVP is required. Call 601-483-2661 by Friday, Feb. 11, to reserve your spot. Visit the CHIN Facebook page for more information.

Current CHIN partners include: Anderson Regional Health System, Alliance Health Center, City of Meridian, East Central Healthnet, East Mississippi Business Development Corporation, Greater Meridian Health Clinic, Mississippi State Department of Health, Meridian Community College, Meridian Housing Authority, Mississippi State University-Meridian, Rush Health Systems, The Free Clinic of Meridian and the Phil Hardin Foundation.

