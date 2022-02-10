Advertisement

Meridian Architectural Trust sponsoring photo contest

HISTORIC ARCHITECTURE OF MERIDIAN
HISTORIC ARCHITECTURE OF MERIDIAN
By Lindsey Hall
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 3:14 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

The Meridian Architectural Trust has announced it’s accepting entries to the 2022 Historic Architecture of Meridian Photo Contest.

Mark Davis of the Meridian Architectural Trust says subject matter must include historic architecture within the city limits of Meridian and there’s a 25-dollar submission fee per photo. Semifinalist work will be on display at Revere Photography on 5th Street between March 19th through April 2nd.

“We just want to show off our beautiful city,” said Davis. “We’ve got an amazing downtown and people are obviously flocking to it. New businesses are coming down here and it’s a perfect for everybody to celebrate it. We want people to show us what they love about it.”

The photos must have been taken after January 1st, 2021 and the exhibition will be a part of an important preservation conference coming to Meridian on March 31st and April 1st that will take place at the MSU Riley Center.

