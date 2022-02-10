Meridian Police make arrest in afternoon car chase that lead to crash

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian Police arrested Christian Hardy Wednesday afternoon after a car chase resulted in a wreck on Hwy 39 near the BMW dealership.

Police said an officer saw Hardy in a Ford Mustang run a stop sign and almost cause an accident on 7th Street near 37th Ave. around 3 p.m.

A traffic stop was then initiated, and authorities said Hardy refused to stop where a chase happened and the wreck shortly followed.

Hardy is charged with Felony Fleeing and has a $10,000 bond.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.