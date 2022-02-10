Ms. Carol Cumberland

uneral service for Carol Cumberland will be held Saturday, February 12, 2022, 2:00 p.m. at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home with Bro. Phillip Dearman officiating. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with arrangements.

Ms. Carol S. Cumberland, age 83, of Meridian passed away Wednesday, February 9, 2022, at Anderson Regional Medical Center.

Survivors include her children, Vicki Cumberland Vinson (Cynthia) of Atlanta, GA, Kathy Cumberland McDonald of Meridian, MS, Jerry Ray Cumberland, Jr (Sandra) of Meridian, MS, Johnny Cumberland (Tina) of Meridian; Grandchildren, Callie Vinson, Carla McDonald Murphy (James), Katie McDonald Timms (Josh), Morgan Cumberland Strickland (William), Mallory Cumberland Newell, Kylie Cumberland Rigdon (Daniel), Hunter Cumberland (Jenn) and 14 Great Grandchildren; sister-in-law, Alice Cumberland Brown (Henry); numerous nieces, nephews and extended family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Jerry R. Cumberland, Sr.; granddaughter, Lindsay Vinson Stevens; and parents, Carlton and Aline Stallings.

Pallbearers will be Tim Cade, Greg Chatham, Sam Kidd, Daniel Rigdon, Josh Timms, and James Murphy.

Family and friends may sign the online guestbook at robertbarhamffh.com.

The family will receive family and friends Saturday, February 12, 2022, 12:00 p.m. to 1:45 p.m. at the funeral home prior to service.

Robert Barham Family Funeral Home6 300 Hwy 39 North Meridian, MS 39305 PH:601-693-8482 Fax:601-693-8721