Pending proposal at Capitol for a new Department of Tourism

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - State lawmakers are looking to help increase Mississippi tourism.

There is a proposal in the Capitol to give Mississippi its own division of tourism instead of it being controlled by the Mississippi Development Authority.

In the Queen City tourism is beginning to boom with the of the MAX, Threefoot Hotel, and the Meridian Children’s Museum.

An updated tourism division could mean bringing more revenue to the Queen City.

“We have worked with the Legislature and Visit Mississippi over many years. Four years ago we were able to create dedicated funding for advertising Mississippi. Two years ago we were able to work on CARES Act funding that ended up putting Mississippi first in the nation on lack of loss due to the pandemic. We look forward to working with them in the future to make sure that this is set up in the best way possible.” Says Dede Mogollon the Executive Director of Visit Meridian Tourism.

Lawmakers hope that the third time will be a charm getting this bill passed.

