Pending proposal at State Capitol seeks to create a Department of Tourism

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) -Tourism translates to a lot of business in Mississippi. And there’s a pending proposal to change the structure of who oversees that industry.

Tourism isn’t being left out currently. But the Senate proposal attempts to give it even more attention.

“Tourism is Mississippi’s 4th largest industry,” said bill author Sen. Mike Thompson. “Looking at the 2019 numbers, the pre-COVID pandemic numbers, annually there was 6.7 billion dollars... billion with a b... spent by tourists visiting the state of Mississippi.”

Senate Bill 2164 would move to take the Division of Tourism out from under the Mississippi Development Authority and create a standalone Department of Tourism with an executive director appointed by the Governor. It would also create a 12-member marketing advisory board to assist the department.

“Right now, MDA handles everything in the state, from economic development, to ports, to tourism,” said Sen. Thompson. “So, we felt like that it was very important that we had a department that was dedicated in focus to tourism, just like you have for agriculture, or any of the state’s other economic drivers.”

The Senate is hoping the third year’s the charm on this proposal. They’ve passed it and then had the House nix it the last two years. But there’s still pushback, including from The Center for Public Policy.

“I’m just concerned that both from the funding side and also whether you know, marketing for this core focus of attracting tourists is really supposed to be an essential task of government,” said Hunter Estes, Mississippi Center for Public Policy Senior Director of Policy and Communications.

The bill’s author argues it wouldn’t create more taxpayer burden because it’s just moving the same people out from under MDA and creating a new agency.

The portion of sales tax diversions from hotels and restaurants would go to that new department’s fund instead of MDA. There is a pending proposal that would move state parks under the jurisdiction of the Department of Tourism if one is ultimately created.

An update on that state parks situation - Wednesday the Senate passed a bill that would keep them under wildlife, fisheries and parks but create a division of parks and rec within the agency to manage state parks. The bill dealing with the tourism department is still on the calendar.

