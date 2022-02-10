Poplar Springs concerned citizens meeting

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - People who live in and around Poplar Springs brought their concerns straight to city leaders today.

Mayor Jimmie Smith, Police Chief Deborah Young, MPSD Superintendent Dr. Amy Carter, and Ward 5 Councilwoman Ty Bell Lindsey heard from the group on the topics of student truancy, abandoned homes, escalating violence, and cameras in the city.

Questions from everyone there were written down on cards and read to the panel of leaders who were then able to respond.

“I think my main concern was violence in the town, in the community and yes I do believe they addressed that,” Poplar Springs resident, Gary Morris, said.

The meeting was just as important to city leaders as is was to community members.

”We need to hear this information, there is nothing better than getting your city officials, your school officials and the community in one room and banging it out and that’s what we did,” Meridian Police Lieutenant Rita Jack said.

