Rain, then snowy spots, possible Saturday night

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The chance for rain and snow on Saturday night appears to be increasing for our area.

Snowy Spots Possible Saturday

We’ve been tracking a cold front on track to move through our area on Saturday evening. Initially, the snow looked like it would diminish as it approached our area. That’s still expected, but it may be that not all of the snow fizzles before it arrives. That could mean some snowy spots for us Saturday night through early Sunday morning. We may not all get snow, but a half inch or more could fall where it does fall. That’s not to say that much snow will be on the ground. Most of that will melt rather than accumulate. We’ll likely get rain first that changes to or mixes with slushy snow briefly before ending.

We’re Warming Up First

Gradual warming is still in the forecast leading up to the approach of that cold front. The mornings will be less chilly, and the afternoons will be unseasonably warm.

Our Next 24 Hours

Tonight will be mainly clear. We’ll cool to near 40 degrees by midnight. The low temperature will be near 34 degrees. A couple of colder spots may cool to near freezing. Thursday will be mostly sunny. We’ll warm to the mid-60s by noon. The high temperature will be near 69 degrees.

Looking Ahead

Friday will be mostly sunny with a morning low near 40 degrees and an afternoon high in the lower 70s. Clouds will increase on Saturday before that rain and snow become possible Saturday night. Temperatures will start near a morning low of 42 degrees and warm to a high of 66 degrees. Sunday and Monday will be colder, then warming will pick up again on Tuesday.

