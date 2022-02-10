SEC coaches in Birmingham for annual meeting

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - SEC coaches were in Birmingham Thursday for their annual meeting.

All coaches were in attendance including Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin.

WBRC FOX6 had crews at the Southeastern Conference headquarters in downtown Birmingham to ask Harsin about his future with the Tigers. Harsin however, went in through a side door to get into the meeting.

The majority of the coaches entered through the main door of the office.

There have been rumors and allegations about Auburn’s football program in the last week.

Head Coach Bryan Harsin told ESPN he’s committed to Auburn and isn’t “planning on going anywhere.”

Since the end of the season, there have been multiple coaching staff changes and numerous players have entered the transfer portal.

Auburn University leaders released a statement Monday after several days of rumors concerning the university’s football program and head coach Bryan Harsin.

The statement reads: The Auburn administration is judiciously collecting information from a variety of perspectives, including our student-athletes, and moving swiftly to understand any issues in accordance with university policies and procedures. Decisions regarding the future of Auburn and its Athletics programs, as always, are made in the interests of our great university and in fairness to all concerned. We do not make institutional decisions based on social media posts or media headlines.

