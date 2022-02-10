Advertisement

Warm weather to end the week, cold weather for the weekend

Warm and sunny Thursday(WTOK)
By Harrison Nix
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 10:39 AM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Sunshine will stick around for today, allowing our temperatures to warm up into the middle 60′s after a cold start to the morning. Temperatures will continue to rise as we go throughout the remainder of the week, reaching into the 70′s for Thursday and Friday. Low temperatures for the morning will climb into the mid and upper 30′s for Thursday and Friday, with Saturday morning reaching into the mid 40′s.

Clouds return for Saturday with highs in the upper 60′s yet again. Rain chances move in for the afternoon and evening hours for Saturday and lingering into Sunday. Temperatures fall back into the 40′s and 50′s for Sunday, rebounding on Monday and Tuesday back closer to 60.

