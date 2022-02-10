Watching Your Wallet: Finding ways to save on Valentine’s Day

(INVESTIGATETV) - Valentine’s Day can be an expensive holiday. With flowers, candy, gifts, cards and dinners out, the price of love can quickly add up. With all the expectations that surround this day in February, you might be thinking, how can couples have any chance to save money?

The simple answer is you have to get creative and think outside of that standard box of chocolates and roses. One idea is to order take-out from a restaurant and create a romantic space at home, or go to the grocery store and splurge on a steak and lobster dinner that you make yourself.

Buy flowers from places like Costco, Trader Joe’s, even the grocery store. They do have good prices. Buy flowers online from retailers like 1-800-Flowers or Proflowers. That gives you the chance to shop and compare the flower prices.

Another idea is don’t buy roses. Try a different type of flower. And skip the vase. It can be a significant portion of the cost for flowers.

You could also just decide not to celebrate on the 14th, but a different day. That way flowers can be delivered on a less busy day and the cost might not be as great.

