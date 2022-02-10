Advertisement

Wildfire conditions threatening Eastern Mississippi and Western Alabama

Drought map of our area.
Drought map of our area.(WTOK)
By Ethan Bird
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 5:42 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The National Weather Service has assigned an elevated risk for wildfires to our area.

Drought conditions through Mississippi and Alabama, coupled with the low humidity and sustained winds that we are seeing, are making a perfect recipe for wildfires.

Controlled burns are subject to become brush fires in these conditions especially; the wind can carry them away.

Lauderdale Emergency Management wants you to remember to take these conditions into consideration when you think about burning anything.

“Always remember that you are responsible not only for the fire that you start but for the smoke,” said LEMA Deputy Director Greg Chatham. “Any time the smoke settles on the road, if it impairs driver’s visibility, you could be found responsible. All these things you need to take into account before you decide to burn.”

Alternatives to burning are mulching the dead and dried vegetation or having it hauled off.

