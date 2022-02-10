Work underway to replace Lizelia Rd. bridge

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Construction to relocate a Lauderdale County bridge is now underway

The bridge on Lazelia Road has been closed since April 2021. Hemphill Construction is currently working to relocate a sewer line that’s owned by the city of Meridian and services NAS Meridian.

This part of the project should only take a few weeks followed by the actual construction of the new bridge.

“We are putting a box culvert in here,” District 1 Supervisory Jonathan Wells said. “We are actually straightening the curve out and making it safer for the residents. It should only take only a couple to three months for the contractor, Joe McGee, to do his job. This is weather permitting.”

The Federal Highway Administration deemed the bridge unsafe in April of 2021. Since it’s a highly traveled area, the county jump started the lengthy process of replacing the bridge. This includes relocating an 18-inch sewer line and utilities. The entire project should be completed by April.

“This is a major artery. It runs out to the navy base and Northeast High School. You get to Van Zyverden through this bridge. I know it’s been a major inconvenience,” Wells said. “Like we have said before, when the state comes in and shuts down a bridge, you have to jump through a lot of hoops, paperwork and back forth between the county and the state.”

The next project is to replace a bridge on Buntin Gunn Rd. A temporary fix was put in place on that bridge, so once it’s closed it should only take a couple of months before it’s finished.

