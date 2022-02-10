Advertisement

Workforce training sessions help prepare area high school students for future

Mississippi Power (PRNewsfoto/Mississippi Power)
Mississippi Power (PRNewsfoto/Mississippi Power)(PRNewswire)
By WTOK Staff
Updated: 30 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Wednesday marked the final day of two days full of Workforce Training Sessions that were sponsored by Mississippi Power Company for many Lauderdale County high school students.

The sessions happened at Meridian Community College’s Workforce Center. Two guest speakers were featured including one from Ingall’s Shipbuilding in Pascagoula where the company is looking for 3,000 workers. Another guest speaker was a Mississippi Power Company official who spoke about career opportunities.

Mississippi Power partnered with the Workforce Development Alliance Partnership to offer the training.

