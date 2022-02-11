All Scholastic Sports 2022: Debreasha Powe

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Debreasha Powe has been selected to the 2022 All Scholastic sports team.

Basketball is a difficult sport and nobody does it better than Powe. She has been a force for Wildcat basketball as she was Meridian High School’s most valuable player in both her junior and senior seasons. Basketball is simply a way of life for Debreasha.

“Basketball is very important to me. It’s a way I express myself,” Powe said. “It just makes me happy and it’s something that has been in my family for a long time,” she said.

Powe is currently in her senior year and teammates and coaches have noticed how much she has developed into a leader over the years.

“She’s always the one whenever kids need help, she’s going to tutor,” Lady Wildcats head coach Deneshia Faulkner said. “She’s going to step in and fill in and be that teammate. She has always led by example and her work ethic is second to none,” coach Faulkner said.

Balancing sports and education is no easy task, but Debreasha excels in bringing just as much energy in the classroom as she does in a game. Meridian High principal Angela McQuarley remembers the first time she met Debreasha and the impact it left on her.

“One of the things she stated to me when I first met her, we were talking about strength and health, and she said I pray all the time and that left a profound effect in my mind that this young lady who aspires to do many things not only just being a senior in high school, but as she progresses on through her years of college and as an adult,” McQuarley said.

“Being able to thrive in the classroom is very important to me,” Powe said. “I’ve always made sure I stayed on top of having good grades and making sure I’m studying. Basketball is important but you got to also worry about your grades as well, so I make sure I study,” she said.

Powe recently signed with Mississippi State to continue playing basketball and she will for sure bring that Wildcat pride to MSU.

