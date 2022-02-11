Advertisement

Ambulance service provided by Livingston Fire Department ending next week

Services were losing money for the town
Livingston Fire & Rescue
Livingston Fire & Rescue
By Elizabeth Jackson
Published: Feb. 11, 2022
LIVINGSTON, Ala. (WTOK) - This is the last weekend the Livingston Fire Department will provide ambulance service.

The city ended the service because it became too expensive to manage. The service cost the city about half a million dollars over the last five years. The pandemic also played a role in the loss of money.

The Livingston Fire Department’s ambulance will still be used to stabilize patients as they wait on EMS, but it will not be used to take people to the hospital.

ASAP is the EMS provider in Sumter County and will now handle calls inside the Livingston city limits.

We talked to people in Livingston about the change.

“I feel like they should go back and regroup and say we’re going to keep this Livingston ambulance service in Livingston, where it needs to be, and let the rural ambulance serve the rural areas here in Sumter County,” said Livingston resident Cornelia Crockett.

Livingston Fire Department had provided emergency transport for about 40 years.

