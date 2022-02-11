Advertisement

Beamon signs to Butte College

Philadelphia High School senior quarterback, Marcus Beamon, signs with Butte College.
Philadelphia High School senior quarterback, Marcus Beamon, signs with Butte College.(WTOK Sports)
By Sydney Wicker
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 4:57 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
PHILADELPHIA, Miss. (WTOK) - Philadelphia senior quarterback Marcus Beamon signs to Butte College, the JUCO home to NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers.

Butte Community College is located in Oroville, CA and is most famously known for producing Aaron Rodgers.

Beamon not only got to be a key part in the Tornados offense this season but he also got to participate in the first Magnolia All Star game.

Even though California is pretty far from Mississippi Beamon is looking forward to the next step.

Beamon said, “I’m very excited. It’s a long distance but I’m ready for the journey. Philly proud. I’m going to represent everywhere I go.”

Coach David Frey said, “Oh I’m very excited. I mean he deserves it. He’s a great player for us. A real smart kid. He deserves every bit of it.”

