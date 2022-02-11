Bomb squad, FBI clear threat at Jackson-Medgar Wiley Evers International Airport
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 4:16 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - International Drive, in front of Jackson-Medgar Wiley Evers International Airport, is back open after a “possible security threat” near the airport Friday.
Jackson Municipal Airport Authority Spokesperson L’Sherie Dean released this statement:
Dean says there was a suspicious package identified near the airport and it was turned over to the agencies to clear.
International Drive is the only road in and out of the airport. This comes less than a month after the airport was evacuated over a threat made to TSA.
