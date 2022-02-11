Carter: Student ‘skipping’ violates state, local laws

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian’s school superintendent, Dr. Amy Carter, said the district has received reports that some middle and high school students are “skipping school” or leaving early without permission.

Carter sent a letter Thursday to parents and guardians about Mississippi’s mandatory school attendance law. She emphasized the start and end times for classes, 8:45 a.m.-2:45 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday, and from 8:45 a.m.-1:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

Meridian also has a local ordinance that it’s unlawful for any compulsory school-age child to remain in or on any public street, highway, park, vacant lot, or other places within the city during the school day.

Carter stressed this applies to all students even if they are quarantined, home for an illness, or for disciplinary reasons.

Read Dr. Carter’s letter below:

