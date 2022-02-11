Advertisement

Carter: Student ‘skipping’ violates state, local laws

Dr. Amy Carter said the district has received reports that some middle and high school students...
Dr. Amy Carter said the district has received reports that some middle and high school students are “skipping school” or leaving early without permission.(WJHG)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 6:17 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian’s school superintendent, Dr. Amy Carter, said the district has received reports that some middle and high school students are “skipping school” or leaving early without permission.

Carter sent a letter Thursday to parents and guardians about Mississippi’s mandatory school attendance law. She emphasized the start and end times for classes, 8:45 a.m.-2:45 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday, and from 8:45 a.m.-1:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

Meridian also has a local ordinance that it’s unlawful for any compulsory school-age child to remain in or on any public street, highway, park, vacant lot, or other places within the city during the school day.

Carter stressed this applies to all students even if they are quarantined, home for an illness, or for disciplinary reasons.

Read Dr. Carter’s letter below:

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The two men arrested.
Two drug arrests made in Meridian
The body of Carrie Bell Vaughn, 75, was found Tuesday morning after going missing last Wednesday.
Missing woman found dead in Clarke County
Angelica Quintana
Authorities: Demopolis woman arrested for murder after running over her boyfriend on interstate
Jeffrey Jones is charged with aggravated assault, drive-by shooting and shooting into a vehicle.
Man charged with felonies in ‘road rage’
BRIARWOOD ROAD GAS LEAK
Natural gas line repaired, Briarwood Road back open

Latest News

If snow falls, it may only be in spots on Saturday night. We may not get a single snow flake.
Snow possible, but not guaranteed, this weekend
Concerned Citizen Meeting
Concerned Citizens Meeting
Drought map of our area.
Wildfire conditions threatening Eastern Mississippi and Western Alabama
Visit Meridian
Pending proposal at Capitol for a new Department of Tourism