City of Meridian Arrest Report February 11, 2022

Daily Docket
Daily Docket(wtok)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 1:51 PM CST
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

NameBirth YearAddressCharge
CHRISTOPHER L HARRIS1997506 FRONT ST EXT APT I-6 MERIDIAN, MSEMBEZZLEMENT
TERESA LEE19822315 MCFADDEN RD #602 JACKSON, MSWILLFUL TRESPASSING
TOMMY WILEY1994HOMELESSDISORDERLY CONDUCT
GIVING FALSE INFORMATION
CARRYING A CONCEALED WEAPON
ZYBRIARIAL B HAMPTON2001DISORDERLY CONDUCTRESISTING ARREST
SELINA S HOLTERMANN19698266 BLUFF VIEW CV CORDOVA, TNDUI

Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from February 10, 2022 at 6:00 AM to February 11, 2022, at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were no robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were no commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were no stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
There were no auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
There were no residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
There were no shootings reported.

