City of Meridian Arrest Report February 11, 2022
Published: Feb. 11, 2022
|Name
|Birth Year
|Address
|Charge
|CHRISTOPHER L HARRIS
|1997
|506 FRONT ST EXT APT I-6 MERIDIAN, MS
|EMBEZZLEMENT
|TERESA LEE
|1982
|2315 MCFADDEN RD #602 JACKSON, MS
|WILLFUL TRESPASSING
|TOMMY WILEY
|1994
|HOMELESS
|DISORDERLY CONDUCT
GIVING FALSE INFORMATION
CARRYING A CONCEALED WEAPON
|ZYBRIARIAL B HAMPTON
|2001
|DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|RESISTING ARREST
|SELINA S HOLTERMANN
|1969
|8266 BLUFF VIEW CV CORDOVA, TN
|DUI
|Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from February 10, 2022 at 6:00 AM to February 11, 2022, at 6:00 AM.
|Robbery
There were no robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were no commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were no stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
There were no auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
There were no residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
There were no shootings reported.