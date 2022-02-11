Dangerous wildfire conditions continue
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 12:13 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Dangerous wildfire conditions continue in east Mississippi. Fire crews were on the scene of a small fire on Wildcat Road in Collinsville near Hand Road Friday.
News 11 was told a controlled burn quickly got out of control. Outdoor burning is discouraged because of the danger.
