Dangerous wildfire conditions continue

A controlled burn on Wildcat Road quickly got out of hand Friday.
By WTOK Staff
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 12:13 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Dangerous wildfire conditions continue in east Mississippi. Fire crews were on the scene of a small fire on Wildcat Road in Collinsville near Hand Road Friday.

News 11 was told a controlled burn quickly got out of control. Outdoor burning is discouraged because of the danger.

