District Championship games in Clarkdale

Enterprise and Southeast Lauderdale's boys and girls basketball teams play in Clarkdale's...
Enterprise and Southeast Lauderdale's boys and girls basketball teams play in Clarkdale's district championship round Thursday night. Morton, Union and Forest always played in the games.(WTOK Sports)
By Sydney Wicker
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 10:39 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Teams battle in the Clarkdale district championship tournament Thursday night as they look to lock in seeding for MHSAA playoffs.

The Southeast girls started the tournament taking on Forest. Southeast would enter the fourth quarter tied up 30-30.

Forest was able to control the pace of the game and keep possession of the ball the push their way to the win. Forest beats Southeast 48-32.

The Union girls were the home team in their game against Enterprise.

The Yellowjackets and the Bulldogs would battle from the beginning.

Union beats Enterprise 49-35 to advance to the championship round.

Head coach Kelcia Bufkin said, “We’re very excited we work very hard all season. Just happy to see these girls make it to the district tournament championship because they put in the work every single day and push to get to where they are.”

“I’m very excited since we did it last year, I’m trying to get the two-peat this year,” said Madison Buckley. “So I just hope we still play together and keep the same mindset.”

Union will play Forest for the district championship.

The Enterprise girls will play Southeast girls. The winning team will get the better seed in the MHSAA playoffs.

The Enterprise boys would take on Morton. Turnovers would bite the Bulldogs throughout the contest giving Morton opportunities to capitalize early on.

Morton beats Enterprise 74-57.

The Clarkdale boys and the Southeast Lauderdale boys would be the final game of the night.

Demondre Graham would help Southeast to get on the board first. The game would go back and fourth from the beginning but Southeast would beat Enterprise 69-53.

The Southeast Tigers will play Morton for the district championship.

Enterprise will play Clarkdale to help determine seeding for the playoffs.

The games will begin around 4 p.m. on Friday.

