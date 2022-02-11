Downtown Meridian Historic Walk is Saturday

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

The first ever Downtown Meridian History Walk will take place Saturday.

It will be a combination of arts, history and education as famous Meridianites of the past tell the stories of how “we” came to be.

You’ll get a chance to see the Queen City through the eyes of the people that built Meridian through a downtown walking tour that has about 14 stops through downtown covering the years between 1800 and the 1930′s.

”We’re not putting a spin on it,” said Anne McKee, an organizer of the event. “We’re just telling the truth. We’re telling about the courageous people. We’re survivors in Meridian. We’ve been destroyed two times through the years. We’re back up now and it seems like an exciting time of growth and we wanted the group I work with wanted to promote that. We’re all volunteers and we just want to uplift our city.”

The walk begins at 2:00 and will go through sun down Saturday. It is a self guided tour and they’ll be plenty of maps available.

